Man dies after falling from open lift in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A 29-year-old man died after falling from an open lift of a building in Delhi's Kamla Market area on Friday, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Raut.

Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and found that the injured person had been taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



According to the police, the spot was inspected by the crime team and it was found that one iron local-made open lift was being used in the building and godown for goods without a licence.

"The deceased was first noticed by the owner in an injured condition in the halfway stuck lift," added the police.

A case u/s 287/304A, Indian Penal Code dated 18.3.23 has been registered, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

