Man dies after touching overhead high-tension wire at Nagpur railway station

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A newly married couple attempted suicide by climbing on top of a railway coach and touching an overhead high-tension wire at Nagpur railway station with the husband dying of electrocution while Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel managed to save his wife, police said Tuesday.

BN Singh, SP RPF said, "The incident occurred on Sunday at around 11 pm. The man was taken to a hospital and declared brought dead. The wife of the deceased was with him during the time of the incident and also attempted suicide but was saved by the RPF. The couple was from different castes."

Reportedly, the deceased man along with his wife climbed on top of a train coach while an argument occurred between them. People at the railway station tried to convince the couple to come down.

The woman was rescued but the husband died allegedly after touching the overhead high-tension wire even after railway authorities shut off electricity to the wire. The deceased man and his wife are residents of Chhattisgarh, who allegedly ran off to get married a few days ago. (ANI)

