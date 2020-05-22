New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A man was killed after his vehicle caught fire in the Mangolpuri police station area of Delhi on Thursday evening.
The fire spread so fast that the driver inside the vehicle did not get the chance to escape. Later, two fire tenders reached the spot and recovered the burnt body.
Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)
Man dies after vehicle catches fire in Delhi's Mangolpuri
ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 09:34 IST
