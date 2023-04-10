Man dies as bike hits electric pole in Delhi's Timarpur

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A 29-year-old man died after his motorcycle hit an electric pole in North Delhi.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on Lucknow Road in the Timarpur area.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased has been identified as Siddharth Kalania, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.



Police said that the deceased was the only child of his parents, and his father works with the Income Tax department.

A case has been registered at Timarpur police station.

Police said so far there is no eyewitness in the incident. Prima facie, the motorcycle, the deceased was riding, hit an electric pole on Lucknow Road.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

