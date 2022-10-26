Man dies in clash between two groups in Ghaziabad, police teams constituted to probe incident

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): A man died after being assaulted with a brick in a clash that broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, according to an official on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in front of Hobs Kitchen on Loni Road in the city. The man who died was identified as Varun.



According to Additional Superintendent Police, city GK Singh, five teams have been constituted to probe the incident.

"A clash broke out between two groups in front of Hobs Kitchen at Loni Road on October 25. In the incident, the other group assaulted a man named Varun with a brick. He died on his way to the hospital. Five teams have been put on the job to work out the case. The accused will be sent to jail after probe at the earliest," he said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

