Man dies in clash between two groups over goat grazing in Madhya Pradesh.

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): A man was killed in a clash between two groups in Khandwa's Hapla village on Monday allegedly over the issue of goat grazing.

Police said as many as 19 people have been arrested in connection with the clash.

"We have arrested 19 people while the rest will be arrested soon. Police Station In-charge sent to district lines for negligence, he is being probed," said Khandwa Superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Singh.

An FIR has been registered in this regard under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"FIR registered under IPC Sec 307 (Attempt to murder), 302 (Murder), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) & 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object); sec of SC/ST Act also included," SP added. (ANI)

