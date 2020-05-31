Man dies in family brawl, family accuses kin of attack; police deny attack

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a case over the issue of family quarrel and suspicious death of a man after a fight in Chittoor district.

The deceased identified as Gopi had a quarrel with his cousin Gangadharam in which Gopi, his brother Hari and his son in law Pandu suffered injuries after his cousin called up his gang to beat Gopi over the family dispute.

According to family members, Gopi and Gangadharam had some old disputes and the latter attacked Gopi with logs and iron rods on Friday night with the help of group of people. Gopi's brother Hari and son in law Pandu tried to stop them, but they got injured in the process.

While they were returning from the hospital after treatment Gopi collapsed and died. Gopi's family members took his body to the village. On getting to know the matter, Gangadharam and his gang fled the village.

The family alleged that police intentionally did not respond immediately and arrived only in the morning and took the body to hospital in Srikalahasti for a post mortem.

Pandu, son in law of the deceased said, "There was a verbal brawl between them and later it intensified, as I entered the house. I saw Gangadharam bringing Rs 50,000 and saying that he would kill Gopi and he would bet on it. Later his gang came with heavy logs and iron rods and attacked Gopi. When I tried to stop, they beat me up brutally."

"Gangadharam was accompanied by Parandham, Anil, Rajesh, Muniratnam. They attacked my uncle on chest, and me on head. When we were going to hospital for my injury, he told that he was unable to bear the pain as he was beaten on chest. while returning from hospital he all of a sudden collapsed and died," added Pandu.

Meawhile Thottambedu Police Station Sub Inspector Venkata Subbaiah said that there were no iron rods and logs in the fight and Gopi collapsed on his way to home from hospital after treatment.

Speaking to ANI Subbaiah said, "Gopi and Gangadharam are distant cousins. They have some family disputes. It is true that they had a verbal altercation on Friday night. Gangadharam group hit Gopi and his family members. Gopi's brother Hari and son in law Pandu suffered minor injuries but there were no logs or iron rods used in the attack."

"Gopi went to hospital for his son-in-law Pandu's treatment. After Pandu was discharged and they were returning, Gopi suddenly fell down and died. This incident took place at around 12.50 am. We have filed a case over the issue of quarrel. And we are filing another case of suspicious death of Gopi. At first the family members denied to complaint on the death of Gopi. But now they accepted to file the case," Sub Inspector added. (ANI)

