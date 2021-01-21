Man dies in Telangana after taking COVID-19 shot, health department says initial probe shows no link

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): A 42-year old health-care worker, who passed away in a hospital in Nirmal area around 18 hours after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, died due to causes "unrelated to the vaccination", the Telangana Health Department said on Wednesday citing preliminary findings.

The department said the man was vaccinated on Tuesday around 11.30 am at Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre.

At around 2.30 am early Wednesday, he is said to have developed chest pain and was brought dead to a district hospital around 5:30 am.



"Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to the vaccination and as per the guidelines, postmortem will be conducted by a team of doctors," a health department release said.

It said the matter is being examined by the district Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) and a report will be submitted to the state AEFI committee, which will then furnish and forward its own report to the central AEFI committee.

According to Health Ministry, a total of 7,86,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6:00 pm on Wednesday as per provisional reports. (ANI)

