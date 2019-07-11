Man dies of heart attack while watching World Cup semifinals

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], July 11 (ANI): One person died of a heart attack while watching the World Cup cricket semifinals on Wednesday at his home here in Kishanganj. India's defeat allegedly came as a shock to the victim who was not able to bear the loss.

The deceased Ashok Paswan worked as a compounder at Sadar Hospital and was a cricket fan.

New Zealand ended India's campaign at the World Cup as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs.

"He had asked me to prepare 'litti' as the weather was quite good. He switched on the television and started watching the match, however he became breathless and we rushed him to the hospital but he passed away," his wife said.

"He was a compounder at the Sadar Hospital. He was an ardent fan of cricket," said a doctor at Sadar Hospital. (ANI)

