Man dies while participating in mock drill in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): A man died while participating in a mock drill by the National Disaster Management Authority in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, police said.

The deceased, identified as Binu Soman (34), drowned in a river during his participation in the mock drill.



He died at around 8 pm in a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

The mock drill was conducted by NDRF, Fire Force and Revenue Department unitedly.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence on his death. (ANI)

