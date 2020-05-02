Man drags policeman on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, amid COVID lockdown

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): In a shocking incident here on Saturday, a policeman enforcing a coronavirus lockdown, was dragged for a few kilometres on the bonnet of a car, whose driver was stopped by Punjab Police and asked to show his curfew pass.

The policeman, who flagged down the car in order to inspect curfew pass of the driver, was seen clinging on to the bonnet of the car that drove on dragging the policeman with it.

The incident took place at a checkpost Model Town area of the city in the morning today.

"We asked an approaching car to stop but its driver did not follow our directives and tried to escape the check point. ASI Mulk Raj tried to stop the vehicle by placing his hand on the bonnet but the driver did not halt and drove on dragged the ASI with him for some distance," said Surjit Singh, Investigating Officer, Jalandhar.

Singh said that the ASI had not sustained any major injury and that an investigation into the matter is underway.

In a video of the incident, the accused can be seen being beaten up by locals and handed over to the police for his mindless act.

The incident comes in the wake of an attack on April 12 in a vegetable market in Patiala on ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand was disembered while he was out with a group of police enforcing lockdown. (ANI)

