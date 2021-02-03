Man 'dumped' by corporation team outside Indore found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): A woman has finally reunited with her husband days after he was allegedly dumped outside the city limits by a team of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Anil Salvi, a resident of Damodar Nagar was missing since January 3, was among those picked up allegedly by the Municipal workers from the pavement on January 29 and dumped outside the city.

His wife Pushpa had also lodged an FIR at Chandan Nagar police station in this regard.

"I received a call from an unknown number and he told me about my husband's whereabouts. I reached the spot and brought him back," Pushpa told ANI.

When asked if the state administration is helping them, Pushpa said: "The local administration is not helping us. I purchased medicines for my husband after he returned."





In a shocking incident, a team of Indore Municipal workers has been caught on video trying to "dump" elderly homeless people by the side of a highway on the city's outskirts. A disturbing video of the incident, shot by locals has widely shared online, shows the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked on the side of the highway.

After the national outrage over the incident, the corporation team came back to the city with the elders. Some of them have been provided shelter by the local administration and others were sent to their respective locations.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the district administration to take concrete action against those responsible for the incident.

"We have established Rain Baseras (shelters) for the homeless and will probe into why these elderly people were not sent there. We have also sacked two contractual employees in this connection," Abhay Rajangaonkar, the Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner had earlier said. (ANI)

