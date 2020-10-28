Man eating tiger captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): A tiger, which had killed at least eight people, was captured by the forest department in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday.



"A special trap was designed below the railway bridge in compartment number 179 and the tiger got trapped around 3:10 pm. The animal was tranquilized immediately and put in a cage," as per an official statement.

The tiger named RT1 had killed people and cattle over almost two years.

"The troubling tiger of Rajura, RT1 was captured successfully, by Maharashtra Forest Department," Muvvala Kondala Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (ITP), Maharashtra Forest Department wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

