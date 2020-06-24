Man employed with DMRC contractor dies after light mast falls on him

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A supervisor, employed with one of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's contractors, died on Tuesday after a light mast fell on him while he was working.

"A supervisor, employed with one of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's contractors, working on the Majlis Park - Maujpur Metro corridor of Phase 4, passed away today after a light mast placed on the median of the road near Jagatpur village fell on him," the DMRC said.

The corporation said that the deceased, Dilip Kumar Chowdhary, 44, was working as a site supervisor and was overseeing the barricade fixing work, as the contractor was cordoning off the site for start of viaduct work. He was rushed to the trauma centre near Kashmere Gate, where he was declared dead subsequently.

"Prima facie, the light mast seems to have fallen on its own. However, DMRC will inquire into the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the mishap," it said. (ANI)

