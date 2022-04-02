Man falls from train into Mumbra Creek in Maharashtra's Thane, rescue operation halted due to high tide

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): A 34-year-old man fell from a train into Mumbra Creek in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday, said the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The man was identified as Satish Taydey. The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.58 pm.

According to the police, he was taking his mother to a hospital in Ghatkopar.



Satish lost his balance when the train reached the bridge above Mumbra Creek and fell into the creek.

Following the incident, the police and the fire brigade officials started the rescue operation. However, it has been called off for now due to high tide.

No information has been received about him so far. (ANI)

