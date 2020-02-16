Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A man on Sunday fell into the 15-feet-deep hole as the land around borewell was being dug collapsed suddenly.
The incident took place at Maravanthe village near Baindur in Udupi district.
The man has been identified as Rohith. The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)
Man falls into 15-feet deep hole in Udupi
ANI | Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:47 IST
