Man rescued at Pamban bridge after he fell off from a train (Photo/ANI)
Man falls off train at Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, rescued

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): A man fell off a train at the Pamban bridge that connects Rameswaram to the peninsular mainland on Thursday.
73-year-old Palanisamy was rescued by the Railways staff. He has been admitted to Rameswaram Govt Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable now.
The old Pamban bridge connecting Rameswaram to mainland India is 104 years old.
The line was damaged during a cyclone in 1964 and was repaired by the railways but connectivity to Dhanushkodi could not be restored then. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:55 IST

