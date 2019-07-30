Man files complaint against the makers of 'Arjun Patiala'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A man filed a police complaint on Monday against the makers of the Bollywood movie 'Arjun Patiala' for using his number without his consent.

The film, which released on July 26, contains a scene where Sunny Leone gives a number to the hero Diljit Dosanjh. In the dialogue, Sunny dictates the number which originally belonged to the complainant Puneet Agarwal, a resident of Pitampura in Delhi.

"On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number," said Agarwal.

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do some shameful favours. I have filed a police complaint yesterday but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurance," he added.

Agarwal also said he will move the court if the police does not take any action. (ANI)