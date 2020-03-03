Man files habeas corpus in Delhi HC over illegal detentions of brothers, hearing on Mar 6

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a habeas corpus petition in the alleged illegal detention of two persons in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi last week.

The plea filed by one Firoz Khan seeking the release of his two brothers -- Mohd Sabir and Bhure Khan -- was listed before a division bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul. However, the same could not be taken up today as the bench was on leave.

The plea raising question against the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner will now be heard on March 6.

The petitioner stated that on February 24, two brothers of the petitioner were returning from their work from the factory at Mandoli when at about 6:05 pm, one of the brothers namely Bhure Khan called from his mobile number to his brother-in-law namely Shamshadt hat they have been detained/apprehended by the police and are being taken to Dayalpuri police station.

According to the petitioner, he reached the police station and his two brothers were in the lock-up.

"Since February 25-26, 2020, petitioner requested the police at Dayalpur PS for releasing his above-named brothers. However, the police told him that they would release and leave his brothers at home by evening of 26.02.2020 as there was a law and order problem in the area. However, the brothers of the petitioner have not been released till now and continue to be in illegal detention of the police at Dayalpur police station," the plea said.

Firoz also expressed apprehension that his brothers can be "killed, disappeared or falsely implicated in criminal cases" by the police. (ANI)

