Man fined Rs 1000 for spitting in public in MP

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): A man was on Saturday fined Rs 1000 for spitting in a public place in Sehore district, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pragati Verma said.

Amid surge of COVID-19 cases, the administration is following every measure to prevent the infection of coronavirus, under this, the ban on spitting in the open has been imposed.

The incident occurred when Pragati Verma, SDM of Municipal Council Ichhawar accompanied by other officials had arrived to inspect arrangements in the area where a man named Akhilesh Verma was seen spitting on the road.

Pragati Verma, immediately summoned the Inspector of the Revenue Department and fined the man.

Raja Baheti, the Sub Inspector of Revenue handed over a receipt charging a fine of one thousand rupees. (ANI)

