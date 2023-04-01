Man found dead in hotel Baljeet Lodge, murder case registered

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A 54-year-old man was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday at hotel Baljeet Lodge, Safdarjung Enclave, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Sethi, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

"In view of the unnatural death of man in suspicious circumstances, a case of murder has been registered," added the police.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "A PCR call received on Friday at 12:49 PM, informing about the death of a person at Hotel Baljeet Lodge."



Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The police said, "The deceased checked in to the guest house on Thursday at 8:50 PM with a lady who later left the guest house around mid night."

"The body was found next morning on Friday with some froth coming out of mouth and some stains on the pillow. He had also consumed liquor in the room," added the police.

Informing about the deceased, the police said, "The man didn't had any stable job from last seven to eight years and was working on commission basis".

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

