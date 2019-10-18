Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Aliganj area of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Vidyaram (20).
The police suspect that the man has committed suicide and has sent the body for postmortem.
The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
Man found hanging from tree in UP's Etah
ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:52 IST
Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Aliganj area of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.