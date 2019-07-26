Man gets 27 years prison term for raping minor in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): A local court on Friday sentenced a man to 27 years in prison and fined him Rs 12,000 for raping a minor girl in Nedumkulam area near Silaiman in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Muthaiah, the man, was convicted for raping the girl by the Mahila court here.

The man raped the girl who was playing outside his house in Nedumkulam area of the district on February 22 last year.

He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested by the police on April 23.

Muthaiah has been lodged in the Madurai Central jail here. (ANI)

