Man gets electrocuted in Hyderabad, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A 23-year-old fitness trainer died after he got electrocuted in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Adam Jordan, was returning home amidst heavy rain when stepped on an iron rod and came in contact with a live wire. He died on the spot.

Jordon's body was shifted to a government hospital for the post mortem examination.

The police have registered a case against the contractor, who placed the rod in the road, under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

