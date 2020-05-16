Man gets extension of interim sentence suspension to take care of premature baby, disabled son

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi High Court has extended till June 6 the interim suspension of sentence of a man, convicted in connection with a case related to dowry death of his sister-in-law, noting that he has to take extra care of his premature baby girl and mentally disabled son.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad on Friday allowed plea of Pritam alias Sonu seeking extension of interim suspension of sentence.

"Having regard to the condition of the appellant's wife, who has recently delivered a premature baby girl, who needs extra attention and also having regard to the fact that the appellant's son is stated to be mentally disabled and needs to be taken to the hospital for treatment, it is deemed appropriate to extend the period of suspension of sentence till June 6, 2020, on the same terms and conditions as imposed vide order dated November 21, 2019," the court said.

The court said that the appellant shall surrender by the evening of June 6, 2020.

Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that initially, vide order dated Nov 21, 2019, the appellant Pritam was granted bail for a period of 60 days and the said period was extended by the division bench vide order dated January 23 and last extended on March 19.

The counsel for the appellant said that the extended period of bail was set to expire on May 23.

"The petitioner's wife had prematurely delivered a child on February 21. At the present, she is having to attend to the baby as also to an eight years old mentally disabled son and there are no one else in the family to support her," Singhal told the court.

He also informed the court that the mother and brother of the appellant are co-accused and are lodged in jail, as they all were convicted and sentenced life jail terms in a dowry death case. (ANI)

