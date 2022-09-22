Man gets life imprisonment for raping 11-year-old minor girl in Assam's Dhubri

Dhubri (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): A man was awarded life imprisonment for raping his own minor relative, on Wednesday by a local court in Dhubri.

Atul Biswas raped an 11-year-old minor girl, who happened to be his own relative, at Assam in August 2021 at Ramnathpara under the Tamarhat police station.

The order was passed by P Kataki, Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Dhubri.



"Before parting with the judgement, with deep concern, we may point out that though all sexual assaults on female children are not reported and do not come to light yet there is an alarming and shocking increase of sexual offences committed on children. This is due to the reasons that children are ignorant of the act of rape and are not able to offer resistance and become easy prey for lusty brutes who display the unscrupulous, deceitful and insidious art of luring female children and young girls. Therefore, such offenders who are a menace to the civilized society should be mercilessly and inexorably punished in the severest terms," said the order of the Special Judge (POCSO).

"Accordingly, convict Atul Biswas is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in default another rigorous imprisonment for one year under Section 6 of the POCSO Act," the order of the Special Judge (POCSO) further said.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar, the Special Public prosecutor said that the case was first registered at Tamarhat police station and later it was registered in the Special Judge (POCSO) court, under section 376-AB of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

"Atul Biswas had raped an 11-year-old minor girl on August 31, 2021, and the accused person is an uncle of the victim girl. When the victim girl cried then the accused person gave her Rs 100 and a chips packet. Later she described the incident to her mother. The victim girl's mother lodged an FIR at Tamarhat police station against Atul Biswas and a case was registered," Uttam Kumar Sarkar said.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar also said that the Special Judge (POCSO) has awarded life imprisonment to Atul Biswas and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in default another rigorous imprisonment for one year.


