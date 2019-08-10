Man gives Triple Talaq on stamp paper in Aligarh; case registered

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The police have registered a case against a man after a woman was allegedly given Triple Talaq on a stamp paper of hundred rupees in Aligarh.

Speaking to media here, CO Civil Lines Anil Samania said, "We have registered an FIR under sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against a man who gave Triple Talaq to his wife Anjum Kamal on a Rs 100 stamp paper."

"We have registered an FIR and further action will be taken as per law," he said.

The woman alleged that she was married in June 2005 after which she was harassed by her-in laws for dowry.

The woman said she has built a house on her own and now her husband has warned her that if she did not give that house to him then he will divorce her.

"I was beaten by my in-laws on May 2 last year for not giving them the house," the victim said.

On August 8 this year, I received a letter in which my husband gave me Triple Talaq on an affidavit of Rs 100 stamp paper.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, criminalising instant 'triple talaq'. (ANI)

