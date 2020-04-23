Man granted interim bail in view of medical condition of wife, son's exams

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a man accused in NDPS case, observing that his wife is suffering from acute depression and his son is giving Class 12 standard exams.

Justice Pratibha M Singh granted the interim bail till May 10 to Arvind Yadav, accused of offences under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was arrested on March 14 last year and was in custody since then.

Yadav has sought bail on the grounds that his wife is suffering from acute depression, despite being of a young age. He also said that she is also suffering from acute osteoporosis.

He told the court that his 16-year-old son is studying in Class 12 and his exams have not yet concluded.



The further ground on which bail is sought is that due to the coronavirus lockdown, the applicant's family is unable to operate the bank accounts, which are in the name of Yadav.

Considering the medical records filed by Yadav, the court observed, "The lockdown has created an exceptional situation for various individuals, including the applicant's family and the submission of the applicant that operating of the bank account has proved to be difficult. That his son is in Class 12 and some steps would need to be taken towards his further studies. Also, his wife's medical condition cannot be disputed."

The court ruled that Yadav does not pose a "flight risk", owing to his past conduct.

"Keeping in view the fact and circumstances of this case, interim bail is granted to the applicant up to May 10, 2020 subject to furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh along with surety for the said amount. The applicant shall stand restrained from leaving the country and shall also not influence any witness or hamper the investigation in any manner. The applicant shall surrender before the jail superintendent on May 11," the court observed. (ANI)

