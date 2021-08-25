Man held, 7.5 kg charas seized in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): A person was arrested by the Special Investigation Branch of Himachal Police on Tuesday and about 7.5 kg charas was allegedly seized from him.



The accused, Narayan Singh, has been arrested under the Narcotic Substances Act and his remand will be sought from a local court today, the police informed.

The accused was arrested and the consignment of charas was recovered during a surprise checking of vehicles in Kullu on Tuesday night, the police added. (ANI)

