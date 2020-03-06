Man held, 8 kg charas seized at Howrah Railway Station

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The police have arrested a man and allegedly seized 8 kg charas from his possession at the Howrah Railway station on Friday.

"The value of seized 8 Kg Charas is approximately Rs. 35-50 lakh. The person was arrested from platform no. 14 of the station. On preliminary examination, it was revealed that the accused intended to supply the consignment to different dealers in Kolkata and Howrah," STF Kolkata said.

A case has been registered by GRP Howrah and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

