Man held for abducting girl, taking obscene pictures in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a girl at gunpoint and taking obscene pictures of her in Azamgarh.



According to Rajesh Tiwari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azamgarh, the accused, Salim, abducted the girl and took objectionable pictures of her.

"The victim managed to escape from his captive and registered a complaint against the accused," said Tiwari.

An investigation is underway in the case and appropriate action will be taken soon, he added. (ANI)

