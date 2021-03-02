Man held for blackmailing, raping minor girl in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Gwalior district.



The accused identified as Sunil, who worked at the shop of the victim's father, allegedly blackmailed her by saying that he would kill him if she did not give her consent.

"Fed up with this, the minor ran away from her house to Datia where she came in contact with a child protection agency and filed a zero FIR against the accused. We have arrested the accused and registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

