Man held for cheating NBFC of Rs 3.76 cr

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a man allegedly for cheating the non-banking financial company (NBFC) -- ReligareFinvest Limited (RFL) for Rs 3.76 crore.

As per an official release, complainant Mukesh Kumar of RFL alleged that accused Ashish Gupta availed two loans of Rs 2.90 crores and Rs 86 lakhs on the basis of forged conveyance deed of mortgaged property in Pitampura in Delhi, and sold the same without intimating the lender.

"Accused Ashish Gupta had to repay huge interest amount to the tune of Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs per month on the loans availed from two banks to the tune of Rs 12 crores. For this purpose, he availed a loan from RFL hiding the fact that property in Pitampura was already mortgaged with Punjab and Sind Bank's Connaught Place branch. In order to cheat the NBFC he later sold the property to Bhatia Estates, who cleared the loan of PSB," the police said.



It added that the accused defaulted the loan amount and later ran away from Delhi.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that the accused took loans of Rs 6 crores each from Punjab and Sind Bank and Punjab National Bank against property in Haryana and defaulted on both the loans.

"In view of sufficient incriminating evidence on record, accused Ashish Gupta was arrested on December 21," police added. (ANI)

