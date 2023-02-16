Man held for duping train passengers by posing as TTE in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping passengers travelling in trains by posing as a fake Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Panda (34), a resident of Pune. He has duped many people in several states so far. The accused lost his job during COVID-19 pandemic and after that he started cheating people by posing as a fake TTE. He used to spend all the money in debauchery with his girlfriend.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP) Nivedita Gupta said, "A few days ago in Ujjain district, the accused Panda took an ATM card and mobile phone from a woman passenger on the pretext of getting her ticket confirmed. The accused had withdrawn Rs 11,000 from the woman's ATM at that time."



The accused has confessed to committing 80 incidents so far. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, he has also committed fraud in Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. An FIR was registered against him in Delhi as well for duping a passenger of Rs 1 lakh, SP Gupta said.

She added that the accused yet not came into the hands of the Delhi Police in this matter. The Delhi Police was being informed about the arrest. Apart from cash, the accused used to take mobile phones from the passengers, which he used to sell on OLX by creating an account in the name of his girlfriend.

"The accused spends all his money on his girlfriend who is a resident of Punjab. Both the lovers stay away from their homes. A case will also be registered against the accused's girlfriend," She added. (ANI)

