Man held for human trafficking at Kolkata airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): A person who was allegedly trafficking two Bangladeshi women nationals to Bengaluru, was arrested at Kolkata Airport after an officer working with the child protection unit of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) filed a written complaint to the aviation security office at Kolkata airport.

The officer filed the complaint on Tuesday and requested to enquire the matter of two suspected ladies who were the victim of human trafficking. The accused identified as Rofikul Islam was arrested by the security forces at the airport on the same day.

After the complaint by UNICEF's officer Gargi Saha, airport security alerted all its officers who were on duty at the airport and launched a search operation to find suspected ladies and accused.



"After receiving a complaint from UNICEF officer, we have reviewed CCTV footage and it was found that both the lady passengers were travelling with a male co-passenger namely, Rofikul Islam bound for Bengaluru by Indigo flight immediately Rofikul was located and detained by security from the boarding gate," Kolkata airport official told ANI on Wednesday.

After detailed interrogation of accused, security personnel found that both the ladies were basically from Bangladesh and entered India via border illegally.

"On enquiry, Rofikul Islam failed to give any satisfactory answer and both the lady passengers revealed that they belong to Bangladesh and didn't want to travel with Rofikul," an airport official said.

Later all the three passengers were handed over to Kolkata Airport Police for legal and necessary action.

The police is also now investigating whether any other ladies are being brought from Bangladesh to India and whether this is a case of a sex racket. (ANI)

