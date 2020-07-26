Man held for impersonating Army officer, fake ID seized

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly impersonating a Major in Indian Army and seized an ID Card of Major rank from his possession.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Suraj Tiwari (23) resident of Jaanki Vihar, Prem Nagar-II here.

During the course of investigation, he was arrested in this case. As the offence was bailable, Sub-Inspector (SI) Vikas asked Tiwari to produce a surety for availing bail but accused rather produced an identity card of Major rank in Indian Army stating that "he is posted as Major in Indian Army and police cannot arrest him."

"Identity card shown by the accused was of inferior quality and that raised suspicion in the mind of police officer. Hereupon, a sustained interrogation of the accused was carried out. He got visibly nervous while trying to defend cross-questions and eventually submitted that the identity card was fake," the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 419/468/471 IPC in Prem Nagar Police Station.

Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain the involvement of any person of Ministry of Defence, in fabrication of the said identity card. (ANI)

