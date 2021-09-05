Man held for killing his brother-in-law in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): A man has been arrested allegedly for murdering his brother-in-law, who is a 16-year-old minor, in the Narela Industrial area, the police informed on Sunday.

As per the official release, the accused has been identified as Vikas.

The police recovered one hammer, one motorcycle, key of room and clothes worn by Vikas that was used in the commission of the offence.



"On reaching the spot where the incident took place, bloodstains were found inside the house. As per the statement of the father of the deceased, the incident took place on the late afternoon of September 3 when the deceased was alone at home as all the other members of the family had gone to their work," the police said.

Accordingly, on the statement of the complainant, an FIR was registered.

During the course of the investigation, Vikas's behaviour was found suspicious to the investigating team and showed discrepancies in his statements, the police informed.

"As per Vikas' statements to police, he allegedly tried to touch the deceased's sister inappropriately following which the deceased attacked Vikas. After a brutal fight, Vikas allegedly murdered him," the police said. (ANI)

