Man held for killing his 'sister-in-law' for evicting him from house

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): A 31-year-old taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangulating and electrocuting his "sister-in-law", who evicted him from his house.

The police said that the suspect, Rakesh, was sitting nervously on 100 Feet road at Burari on Monday. When a policeman approached him, Rakesh confessed that he had killed Pinki, whom he called his sister-in-law.

Subsequently, the Burari police went to Pinki's house in Sant Nagar and found the dead body of the woman.



During the interrogation, the taxi driver said that he met one Virender Kumar (32), who allowed him to stay on the top floor of his house. As Rakesh was unemployed, Kumar lent him WagonR so that he can earn his livelihood.

Later, Kumar married Pinki in February 2021. As Rakesh was not earning enough to make his ends meet, he was not in a position to give rent to Kumar.

Subsequently, Pinki evicted him out. In a fit of rage, Rakesh murdered Pinki when Kumar was not at his home and had gone to his mother's house.

Kumar is working as an assistant professor at Delhi University.

The case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

