Man held for murdering wife in Haryana's Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife by slitting her throat here in Panipat, the police said.

The victim, Kajal, hailed from Bihar's Darbhanga and was married to Gunjan.

Gunjan was allegedly a drug addict and used to quarrel with Kajal as he suspected her of infidelity.

On Friday evening, the couple had a brawl over a mobile phone when Indira, mother-in-law of the deceased, went to a neighbour's house. When Indira returned, she found Kajal lying in a pool of blood. Later neighbours informed the police about the incident.

A post-mortem of the body has been done and a case against the accused has been registered by his mother, said Manjeet Singh Chandni Bagh Station House Officer. (ANI)