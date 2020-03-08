Man held for peeping into trial room in Noida mall

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): A man was arrested by the police in Noida for allegedly peeping into a changing room of a shopping mall while it was occupied by a woman.

The incident took place on Saturday when the woman was shopping at a mall in Noida Sector 32.

According to DCP Sankalp Sharma, "A case has been registered under the relevant section in Sector 24 Police Station and the accused has been arrested." (ANI)

