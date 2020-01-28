Man held for raping 19-yr-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A man from Gondia was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl in the Pardi area in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rahangadale (52), a supervisor in a spinning mill where the victim was employed as a labourer.

As per the complaint filed by police, the accused inserted an iron rod in the private parts of the victim after allegedly raping her on January 20.

Sunil Chavan, Inspector at Pardi police station, said the victim was alone at her rented apartment when Rahangdale attempted to rape her in the night.

After her brother returned home from his village, the victim narrated the incident to him on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Following this, an FIR was filed against the accused at the Pardi police station.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

