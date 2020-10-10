Man held for raping, killing 7-year-old in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused is a relative of the victim, and the incident happened on October 8.



"Ranchi police have arrested a person on the charges of raping and killing a seven-year-old girl. The Incident reported on October 8. FIR regarding the same has been registered under section 302, 376 (AB), 201 IPC and under POCSO Act at Ratu police station," Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police, Ranchi Rural said.

Police said the victim went to see the accused and later he committed the crime and disposed off her body in fields.

When she didn't return home, her family members started looking for her. After search of hours they went to accused house and found blood stains all over. Later, her body stuffed in a plastic bag found in the fields. (ANI)

