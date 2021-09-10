Man held for raping minor in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Pune Police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to police, a case has been registered against the accused at Bund Garden Police station in Pune under section 376, 363 and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim's father has given a complaint at the police station alleging the abduction and rape of the minor.

"The complainant said the girl was abducted by the accused and was taken to a secret place in an auto where she was raped," the police informed.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)