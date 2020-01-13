Man held for raping woman, impregnating her minor niece in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was arrested from Khar area in Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman and her teenaged niece here after which the minor girl became pregnant.

The accused identified as Ajmal Hussain Lashkar (26) was produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody till January 17.

According to police, the victims met the accused at a party in Mumbai after which they became close.

"The accused gave the woman and her niece an alias name. He later raped the woman after promising to marry her and made obscene videos of her without her knowledge," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohan Dahikar.

He said that the accused showed the videos to the minor girl and raped her multiple times by blackmailing her with threats to make the video viral.

The family found out about the incident after the girl got pregnant, after which a complaint was filed by the woman at Bangur Nagar police station on January 9.

"After we received the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and an investigation was carried out. We tracked the accused and arrested him from Khar area here," he said.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused said that he used the alias Ashish Dubey.

A case was registered against him under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

