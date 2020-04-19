Man held for selling illegal liquor in Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a joint operation, the police and the excise department officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly selling illegal liquor here.

The accused, identified as Ompal Singh, was arrested by the officials from Pyawali Tajpur Village police station area, informed District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh while speaking to ANI.

He further stated that the probe officials have seized as many as 96 alcohol bottles from the possession of the accused.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

