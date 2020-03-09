The customs officials have arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from his possession at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh at Delhi airport

ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The customs officials have arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from his possession at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.
The incident occurred on March 7 when an Indian passenger came from Riyadh and was apprehended for carrying 232 grams of gold concealed in a door lock.
According to officials, the accused had confessed to smuggling 1,160 grams of gold worth Rs 42.85 lakh in last five visits in a similar manner.
Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

