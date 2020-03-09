New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The customs officials have arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from his possession at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.
The incident occurred on March 7 when an Indian passenger came from Riyadh and was apprehended for carrying 232 grams of gold concealed in a door lock.
According to officials, the accused had confessed to smuggling 1,160 grams of gold worth Rs 42.85 lakh in last five visits in a similar manner.
Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)
Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh at Delhi airport
ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:45 IST
