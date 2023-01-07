Man held for stabbing Police constable in Karnataka's Hubli

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): One person has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly stabbing a police constable in Karnataka's Hubballi, police said.

A police constable was stabbed with a knife by a man in a quarrel in the Bhandiwad outpost of Hubballii Rural police station on Thursday.

Mahantesh Maddgola, who is serving as a constable at Hubballi Rural police station had earlier scolded Suresh Shivanand Bhandiwad, a resident of Bhandiwad village for some reason.



With revenge in mind, the accused Suresh came to the police outpost on Thursday and quarreled with Mahantesh, after which he attacked the constable with a knife.

Mahantesh sustained minor injuries in the incident.

He is being treated at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi.

The accused has been arrested by the Hubballi Rural Police inspector Ramesh Gokak.

He was produced before the court has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

