Man held for throwing acid on woman in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after she was allegedly attacked with acid by a man on Sunday night.

Police has registered an FIR and arrested the 50-year-old accused.



The woman was returning from work while the accused allegedly threw acid on her at Amolapatty area here. After the incident, the victim was admitted to Assam Medical College.

Bitul Chetia, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh told reporters, "We investigated the matter and arrested the accused. During interrogation, he confessed the action. An FIR has been registered. The probe is on."

According to Police, the accused threw acid on the woman after she had rejected his proposal. (ANI)

