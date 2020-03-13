Man held for unnatural sex on calf in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): A man was arrested for performing unnatural sex on a calf here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh, was arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident happened on the night of March 11 in the Narayanguda area.

Mahesh used to work in the animal shed where he used to look after the cow and calf, whom he allegedly raped.

"We have received a complaint from a person Kishore Verma, stating that he owns an animal shed and for taking care of the shed he employed a person by the name of Mahesh a few months ago," ACP Biksham Reddy told ANI.

"On 11 March late night, when no one was in the animal shed, Mahesh performed unnatural act on a nine-month-old calf and was caught him red-handed," Reddy added.

On the basis of the complaint a case was registered under the Animal Act and the accused is under judicial custody.

Further probe is currently underway. (ANI)

