Man held for vandalizing Hanuman idol in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Ranchi police said they have arrested a man for allegedly vandalising a Hanuman idol inside a temple on Ranchi's main road.

The atmosphere became tense in Ranchi after the incident. But police said the situation is under control and adequate force has been deployed at the Hanuman temple and across the city.

Kishor Kaushal, SSP Ranchi told ANI, "Police started an investigation into an attempt to vandalise an idol at a Hanuman temple. They swung into action as soon as the incident was reported to the police. One accused has been arrested. The accused was arrested on the basis of CCTV and eyewitness evidence. Further investigation is going on "



Regarding the current situation in the city, the SSP said, "We have deployed forces at main roads and all sensitive areas. The magistrate is overseeing it. Durga puja is going on. No one will be allowed to foment communal tensions in the city."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo targeted the ruling government and said, "It is disgraceful that one community's place of worship is targeted. Meat is being sold outside our places of worship. On June 10 also such an incident took place. If the government doesn't identify the real culprits then we will have to take to the streets."

A delegation of Ranchi Durga Pooja Committee met the SSP of Ranchi demanding stern action against the accused.

Munchun Rai, coordinator Durga Pooja Committee told ANI, "This incident is shameful. We are hurt. Who are all these people who are trying to instigate communal tensions and trying to defame Ranchi? Such Incidents should be investigated by the police."

Ashok Purohit, Durga Poojan Committee member, said, "Whenever we try and celebrate big festivals, our gods are targeted with intention of spreading hatred. This incident could be related to the banning of the Popular Front of India by the Centre." (ANI)

